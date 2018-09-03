Man dies after crash near Tullamore

A man has died following a crash in Co Offaly this afternoon.

Gardaí said the single-vehicle collision occurred on the Ballingar Road outside Tullamore at about 3.20pm.

It is understood the man was in a van which crashed into a wall.

The man, who is believed to be from the locality, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Investigations are continuing.