Night temperatures drop as ‘chilly’ autumn conditions set in

Night time temperatures are set to drop over the coming days as “chilly” Autumn conditions begin to set in across the country.

Monday will be bright and sunny but conditions will feel fresher and cooler than recent days with maximum temperatures reaching 18 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann is predicting a “chilly night for early September” on Monday with temperatures falling as low as 3 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry and bright across the eastern half of the country with cloud and a chance of light showers in the west.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 18 degrees. Temperatures will drop to between 6 and 9 degrees overnight.

Eastern counties will remain dry for much of the day on Wednesday while cloud and patchy rain moves in from the Atlantic over western areas through the morning.

This wet weather will gradually move eastwards through the afternoon with temperatures of between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Thursday will feel “noticeably cool for early September” with bands of rain and showers expected to extend southwards across the country.

Showers will continue on Friday but there will also be decent dry periods. It will be another cool day with maximum temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

The weekend is due to be changeable and rather showery although temperatures are expected to increase by a few degrees.