Man arrested as 27-year-old remains critical after Kerry attack

A man has been arrested after a 27-year-old man was found with significant head injuries in Castleisland, Co Kerry on Sunday morning.

Gardaí began extensive enquiries in Castleisland and an incident room was set up in Tralee Garda station after the man was found in St Stephen’s Park on the Tralee side of Castleisland, not far from his home.

The man, who is from the Castleisland area, was found lying unconscious in the park at about 5.30am by a passerby. He was taken to University Hospital Kerry, but was later transferred to Cork because of the serious nature of his injuries which are understood to be to the back of his head.

Two scenes have been cordoned off in the town, one in St Stephen’s Park and another at a nearby house.

On Sunday a 19-year-old man was arrested locally on suspicion of assault causing harm and taken into Garda custody. He is currently being detained in Tralee Garda station under the Criminal Justice Act. He was arrested at about 4pm and can be held for an initial period of up to 24 hours.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to telephone them at Tralee Garda station on 066-7102300.