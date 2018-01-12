Man (68) dies in tractor collision in Co Donegal

A 68-year-old man has died following a collision between a tractor and a car on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.55am on the Lifford to Letterkenny road at Drumoghill, approximately 5km outside Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

The driver of the tractor was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital. The driver of the car was also injured in the crash and taken is being treated in hospital.

The road is currently closed to allow a forensic collision examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have asked for witnesses to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.