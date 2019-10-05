Man arrested after sawn-off shotgun seized due for court

A man in his forties arrested after a sawn-off shotgun and three rounds of ammunition were found during a search of a house in Dublin has been charged,

He will appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday.

He was arrested and the gun seized following the search of a house in Cabra took place on Saturday. Gardaí said this search was part of an ongoing investigation.

The man is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act at Finglas Garda station where he can be held for three days.

The search was carried out by detectives based at Cabra Garda station and members of the Armed Support Unit.