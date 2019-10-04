Cork: Man stabbed while sitting in car with young child

Witnesses are being sought after a man sitting in a parked car in Cork city along with a young child was stabbed several times during a daylight attack.

Gardaí have only just released details of what they describe as a “serious assault” which happened on North Main Street at around 10:45am on Tuesday morning.

The 41-year-old victim was “stabbed a number of times by a lone male”, according to a Garda spokesman.

“It is understood his assailant ran from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street.”

The victim is still being treated at Cork University Hospital for a number of wounds but it is not thought his injuries are life threatening.

“The scene of the incident including the car were forensically examined by Gardaí, no arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing,” the Garda spokesman added.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them, particularly anyone who was in the North Main Street area at the time, at Bridewell Garda Station on 021-4943330 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.