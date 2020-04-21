Man (74) charged with manslaughter in Co Tipperary

A 74-year-old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged with the manslaughter of a 22-year-old Englishman and six other offences following a farm accident in Co Tipperary almost four years ago.

Michael Woodlock was arrested by gardaí on Tuesday morning and brought to Clonmel Garda Station on foot of an investigation by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority into a fatal workplace accident on June 26th, 2016.

Sam Taylor (22), a native of Newcastle in the UK, was working as a farm hand on a teleporter on a stud farm in Fethard in South Tipperary when the machine tipped over a steep incline and he was fatally injured.

A second man, Darren Prout (25), suffered a serious leg injury in the incident and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for his injury before being discharged.

On Tuesday, Mr Woodlock from Rathronan, Clonmel was brought before Clonmel District Court where he was charged with the unlawful killing of Mr Taylor at Coleman’s Stud Farm in Fethard on June 26th, 2016.

He was also charged with endangerment of another, contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997 and with five breaches of Health and Safety legislation arising out of the same incident.

Gardaí told Judge Terence Finn that they had no objection to the defendant being released on bail.

Judge Finn remanded the accused on bail to appear again at Clonmel District Court on June 23rd, 2020.