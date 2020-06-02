Man (60s) dies following single-car collision in Co Mayo

A man in his 60s has died following a single-car road collision in Co Mayo on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí were at the scene of the fatal incident, which occurred at approximately 10:30am at Creggs Road, The Quay, Ballina, Co Mayo.

The man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Mayo General Hospital, where a post mortem will be conducted. The local coroner has been notified.

No other injuries were reported during the collision and road diversions are currently in place.

The services of the Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene.

Gardaí in Ballina are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. In particular, they ask that anyone with relevant camera footage, including dash-cam, contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.