Man (60s) dies and two people injured in Co Wicklow crash

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda station. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A man in his 60s died and two people were injured, one seriously, following a road traffic collision in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

The incident, involving two cars, occurred on the R725, Rath East, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow at around 6.50pm

The body of one of the male drivers was removed to Naas mortuary where a postmortem will take place in due course.

A female passenger in the car was brought to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment of her injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The male driver of the second car who was seriously injured was also brought to St Luke’s General Hospital and subsequently transferred to University Hospital Waterford .

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling on the R725 near Rath East between 6pm and 6.50pm on Friday 25th are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda station on (059) 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.