Man (42) and teenager (16) appear in court over Citywest disturbances

Gardaí are continuing to review CCTV and body camera footage following the recent disturbances in Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A man and a male teenager have appeared in court on violent disorder charges in connection with disturbances on Wednesday night in Saggart, Co Dublin.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded the 16-year-old boy, who is accused of violent disorder, on bail after he consented to conditions to stay away from Citywest and Saggart and all International Protection Accommodation Services centres and not to engage or participate in violent protests or demonstrations.

He is due to come back to court in six weeks time.

Gardaí objected to bail for the second accused, Thomas Dillon (42) from Dublin but of no fixed address, who was charged with violent disorder on Wednesday.

The judge was told that Mr Dillon was among a large crowd who had gathered outside Citywest on October 22nd who were throwing items and launching fireworks in the direction of gardaí.

The court heard that the man was arrested on the grounds that he had “displayed highly aggressive and confrontational behaviour and made numerous threats to harm”.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the court again on the morning of October 31st.