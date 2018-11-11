Man (50s) dies after being struck by car in Co Galway

A man has died after being struck by a car in Co Galway on Saturday evening.

The pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Kilclooney, Ballinasloe at about 7pm.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car was uninjured, according to gardaí.

The stretch of road, known locally as the Bog Road to Ahascragh, is closed to facilitate an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.