Man (48) charged in connection with €70,000 heroin seizure in Cork city

A 48-year-old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with a €70,000 heroin seizure in Cork earlier this week.

Patrick O’Leary of Mount Vernon Terrace, St Luke’s, Cork was charged with two offences following the seizure by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Mr O’Leary was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply at the same address on May 21st, 2020.

Det Garda Jeremy Murphy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr O’Leary made no reply to the charges.

Det Garda Murphy said gardaí had no objection to bail on conditions and defence solicitor, Joe Cuddigan said his client accepted the conditions.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded Mr O’Leary on his own bond on condition that he abstain from all intoxicants and be of sober habits while on bail.

She also ordered that he reside at his home address, sign on twice daily at Mayfield Garda station and abide by a 9pm to 6am curfew at that address.

She also ordered that he would supply gardaí with a mobile phone number and keep it both charged and in credit so that gardaí can contact him 24 hours a day.

And she also ordered that he would notify gardaí of any change of address and agree not to apply for a passport or any other travel documents.

Mr O’Leary confirmed he was willing to abide by these conditions and the judge remanded him on bail to appear on June 24th for the DPP’s directions.