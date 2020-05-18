Man (42) killed after car collides with lorry in Co Cork

A 42-year-old man has died following a car crash in Co Cork.

The man was killed when his car was in a collision with a lorry on the N22 Cork-Macroom road near Ovens at about 11.15am.

The man, the sole occupant of the car, was treated by paramedics but later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have not released the man’s name until relatives are notified. It is understood he was a single man living with his elderly parents in Ballincollig.

The lorry driver was physically uninjured but badly traumatised by the crash.

Gardaí closed off the road and put local diversions in place to allow forensic investigators to carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí at Gurranabraher are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and contact them at Gurranebraher Garda Station on 021-4946200. They are also interested in hearing from motorists with dash cams who were travelling on the N22 between 10.50am and 11.15am.