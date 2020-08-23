Man (40s) found dead with head injuries on Crossmaglen road

A man in his 40s has been found dead on a road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

He was discovered on the Blaney road in the early hours of Sunday with head injuries, police said.

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police attended the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective inspector Michael Winters said: “Firstly, I want to offer my condolences to the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish how the man, who is aged in his 40s, came to sustain his injuries.

“We have made a number of inquiries to date and we would appeal to anyone who has information to please get in touch.

“In particular, we would strongly urge the driver and any passenger/s of a dark-coloured car that is reported to have been at the scene at around 4.40am to call us.” – PA