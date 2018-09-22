Man (40) charged with hijacking in Bangor

A 40-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including hijacking and possession of a firearm following a hijiacking in Bangor, Co Down on Thursday night.

The man is due to appear at Newtownards MC on Saturday. Four other men arrested in connection with the incident were released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“A man in a Peugeot car in Bingham Lane was approached and ordered from his vehicle with what’s thought to have been a handgun,” Detective Sergeant Miskelly said.

“The hijacker then made of in the victim’s car, driving down a pedestrian walkway before colliding with a ballard.

“He then ran from the vehicle, accompanied by a number of other men.”