Pay to be restored for up to 60,000 public sector workers

Up to 60,000 teachers, nurses, gardaí and public sector workers hired since 2011 look set to receive pay increases under a deal aimed at abolishing controversial “two-tier” pay rates.

The deal, likely to be announced early next week, would be worth an average of about €3,300 for those hired following the introduction of austerity-era pay cuts.

Under the terms of the deal, State employees hired over the past seven years would “jump” one point on their incremental pay scale next year and a further point in 2020.

The Government has previously estimated that the cost of ending the two-tier pay system across the public sector would be about €200 million, though this would be phased in over a two-year period.

Unions and Government representatives are scheduled to meet to conclude a deal on Monday.

Talks continued yesterday over the details of a deal, such as what point of the salary scale these incremental “jumps” would occur or at what point of the year they should come into effect.

Once the details of a final deal are circulated, unions will be begin to organise executive meetings. It is likely that ballots of union members will be held within a month or so of these meetings.

Back-pay issue

It is unclear, however, whether the move towards pay restoration will end the “two-tier” pay gap in all cases.

Teacher unions, for example, argue that allowances for degrees – worth up to €1,500 a year – should also be restored, while some unions also argue that those hired since 2011 should be entitled to back-pay.

The teaching profession is most affected by the two-tier pay issue due to the large-scale recruitment that took place over recent years to cope with Ireland’s growing population.

All three teacher unions have warned of potential strike action if a pathway to end the two-tier pay gap is not agreed by this autumn, and have demanded money be set aside in the forthcoming budget.

They also argue that lower pay rates have posed a real threat to the education system, with many teachers opting to work abroad instead.