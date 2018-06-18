Man (30) killed in car crash in Co Clare
Passenger fatally injured after vehicle hits bridge in early hours of Monday morning
A 30-year-old man has died in a car crash in Co Clare
He was a rear-seat passenger in a car that hit a bridge at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay at about 4.15am on Monday morning, a Garda spokesman said.
The 28-year-old male driver and 26-year-old front-seat female passenger were injured and were taken to University Hospital in Limerick.
The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.
Gardaí appealed for witnesses to contact Miltown Malbay Garda station, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.