Man (30) killed in car crash in Co Clare

­ A 30-year-old man has died in a car crash in Co Clare.

He was a rear-seat passenger in a car that hit a bridge at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay at about 4.15am on Monday morning, a Garda spokesman said.

The 28-year-old male driver and 26-year-old front-seat female passenger were injured and were taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí­ appealed for witnesses to contact Miltown Malbay Garda station, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.