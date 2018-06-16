Garda plea for witnesses after fatal Kilkenny road crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash outside Thomastown in Co Kilkenny on Friday night.

The incident happened on the main Thomastown to Inistioge Road at Dangan, approximately 2kms outside Thomastown at 8.10pm.

A 73-year-old-man, the sole occupant of the car, sustained serious injuries when his car collided with a ditch. He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Garda forensic investigators examined the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111