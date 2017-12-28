Man (19) charged with Christmas Day murder in Co Antrim
Nurse died following incident at house in Lisburn
The PSNI said the murder accused is due to appear before Craigavon Court on Friday.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with the Christmas Day murder of a nurse at a house in Lisburn, County Antrim.
Jayne Toal Reat, a 43-year-old nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after an incident at a house in Mornington on December 25th.
The man also faces two counts of attempted murder after another woman and a man were injured in the same incident. The PSNI said he is due to appear before Craigavon Court on Friday.