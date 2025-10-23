Cork wildlife park to stay closed for weeks following bird flu outbreak

The bird flu outbreak has led to the death of a number of wild birds at the park. Photograph: Jo Hale/ Getty Images

Popular visitor attraction Fota Wildlife Park in Cork is to remain closed for several weeks, including over the Bank Holiday weekend, following an outbreak of bird flu.

The confirmed outbreak has led to the death of a number of wild birds at the park.

Director of Fota Wildlife Park Aileen Tennant said the avian influenza outbreak had originated with wild bird populations in the Cork Harbour area and resulted in 11 confirmed cases in the greylag goose population which fly free in the park.

Ms Tennant said following discussion with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Fota had made the difficult decision to humanely euthanise some of its impacted greylag goose population in order to prevent wider transmission and protect the park’s rare and genetically important conservation collection.

“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone at Fota Wildlife Park. This action is being taken based on expert veterinary advice and our unwavering commitment to safeguarding birds in our care, especially our endangered breeding species.

“Our extensive, pre-existing vaccination programme and robust biosecurity protocols have proven successful, with the vast majority of birds in the park remaining healthy and showing no symptoms of illness.”

Ms Tennant said that Fota staff, in consultation with the DAFM had begun implementing a comprehensive strategy of mitigation measures, including isolating the bird species in its care from the wild population.

The park, which is home to 21 different bird species, totalling some 168 individuals, had also begun constructing new temporary aviaries to house birds through the winter months, in order to limit the risk of further infection from wild birds, she said.

Among the many exotic birds participating in conservation breeding programmes at the 40 hectare park, located just 10km from Cork city, are Chilean flamingos, Indian peafowl, Humboldt penguins, great white pelicans, white tailed sea eagles and ostriches.

Ms Tennant previously revealed that, with an average weekly operational costs of approximately €120,000, the closure of Fota Wildlife Park as a result of the outbreak has already had a significant impact on its ability to generate revenue.

She thanked Fota’s expert teams for their dedication in caring for their animals while the park is closed. She said Fota was working with DAFM on implementing a longer-term strategy, including the construction of new aviaries to limit further risk from wild populations.

Fota Wildlife Park, which opened in 1983 is a conservation charity and is part of the Zoological Society of Ireland. It is also home to over 100 species of animals, some 75 of which are at risk of extinction.