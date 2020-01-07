Male pedestrian seriously injured after Co Galway crash

A male pedestrian in his early 80s has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Co Galway on Monday evening.

At approximately 5.20pm on Monday, Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Shangort Road.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Galway.

The road has since re-opened.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.