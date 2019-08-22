M50 northbound junctions reopen after car fire extinguished

A car collided with the central reservation on the M50 on Thursday morning, causing major traffic delays.

It is understood the vehicle caught fire shortly after the collision, which occurred at 7am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and there were no injuries reported.

The M50 northbound between Junction 13 Sandyford and Junction 12 Firhouse was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

Separately, there is a breakdown on the M50 northbound at Junction 7 Lucan, blocking the left lane of the slip to the N4 outbound. Traffic is slow from Junction 9 Red Cow on approach.