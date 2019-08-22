Man injured in ‘paramilitary-style shooting’ in Belfast
Man in his 40s was shot in both legs in the Ardoyne area of the city
PSNI is asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident to contact them. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA
A man has been shot in “a paramilitary-style shooting” in Belfast, the PSNI has said.
The man, in his 40s, was shot in both legs in the Ardoyne area of the city.
He has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as stable.
The police is asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident to call 101.–PA