Luas Red Line returns to normal after suspended service

The Luas Red Line is returning to normal following disruption earlier on Monday on part of the line.

No Luas services had been running between Blackhorse and Heuston due to a failed tram at Suir Road. As a result, all other stops on the Red Line were operating with a reduction in frequency.

⚠️⚠️Red Line Travel Update. Due to a failed tram at Suir Road there are no services operating between Blackhorse and Heuston. All other stops are operating with a reduction in frequency. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. See https://t.co/ItwyojNrgD for info — Luas (@Luas) September 16, 2019

The company said Luas tickets could be used on Dublin Bus amid the issues.

The company has since announced on Twitter that the service is returning to normal. It apologised to passengers for the disruption.