Luas Red Line returns to normal after suspended service

Passengers were warned of delays as no trams were running on part of the line

There were no Luas services running between Blackhorse and Heuston earlier on Monday. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

The Luas Red Line is returning to normal following disruption earlier on Monday on part of the line.

No Luas services had been running between Blackhorse and Heuston due to a failed tram at Suir Road. As a result, all other stops on the Red Line were operating with a reduction in frequency.

The company said Luas tickets could be used on Dublin Bus amid the issues.

The company has since announced on Twitter that the service is returning to normal. It apologised to passengers for the disruption.