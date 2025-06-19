Lord Henry Mount Charles of Slane Castle dies aged 74

Lord Henry Mount Charles, owner of Slane Castle in Co Meath, has died at the age of 74, his family has announced.

In a statement, the family said he died on Wednesday night. He had been suffering from cancer.

" A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and custodian of Slane Castle, Lord Henry’s courage, and unwavering spirit inspired all who knew him," the statement said.

“Lord Henry (74) leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as a passionate steward of Ireland’s heritage, dedicating his life to preserving Slane Castle and transforming it into a beacon of culture, music, and community. His visionary leadership and generosity touched countless lives, while his warmth, humour, and resilience endeared him to friends, colleagues, and admirers across generations.”

He was best known for introducing a series of rock concerts to Slane Castle. Bands who played there include U2, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Guns ‘N Roses, REM and Bruce Springsteen.

The family said they “wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at St James’s Hospital, as well as the many caregivers who supported Lord Henry with compassion over the last decade.

“They are also deeply moved by the outpouring of public kindness and solidarity during this difficult journey.”

