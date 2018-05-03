Long delays on N7 after fire causes smoke to drift across motorway

There are long delays on the N7 on Thursday morning because of a domestic fire at a premises in Co Kildare.

The fire broke out at around 7.30am and large palls of smoke have drifted across the motorway causing delays in both directions.

The incident happened just north of Junction 8, between Johnstown and Kill. Units from Kildare and Dublin fire brigade services fought the fire.

Photograph: @SoftWash.ie

The premises is beside The Buggyman golf shop in Johnstown and near the Goffs arena.

Emergency services also dealt with a vehicle fire on the Naas Road before the Long Mile Road Junction.

The fire is out but long delays remain on approach from Junction 4 Rathcoole.