Limerick artist dies in Turkey after four months in coma

A Limerick man who languished in hospital in Turkey for four months after suffering a catastrophic stroke has died, his family has said.

Liam McCarthy, a 52-year-old artist, died in hospital on Wednesday night, according to his sister Elaine.

Mr McCarthy was planning to return to Limerick when he fell ill last February.

He was taken to Isparta University Hospital but he never regained consciousness after suffering a “life changing stroke”.

Elaine McCarthy had set up a GoFundMe fundraising account online to source funds to bring her brother home.

The account, which started March 14th last, has raised €40,444 of a target goal of €90,000.

Updating the website late on Wednesday night, McCarthy wrote: “It is with great sadness that we have to tell you that our brother Liam has passed away. Although we are heartbroken we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family and total strangers.”

“Together we fought a good fight. Unfortunately it was not to be. Tonight Liam is at peace, his struggle is over.”

Ms McCarthy thanked everyone who had donated funds to the family’s cause for their “support and generosity”.

Mr McCarthy suffered the stroke whilst travelling in Feithiye, Turkey, on February 28th last.

Following this his heartbroken family had stated: “Liam is too sick to move at this time and his health insurance will not cover all of the hospital expenses.”

“The first week of Liam’s medical treatment cost the family €2000,” they added.

Mr McCarthy, a former student of the Limerick School of Art and Design, will be remembered as a character who loved his art, poetry, and travel.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.