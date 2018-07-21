Liam Miller match development hailed as ‘welcome’ as GAA seeks meeting

The GAA has confirmed it is seeking a meeting with the organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match in Cork.

The former Ireland international footballer died from cancer aged 36 this year.

Tickets for the game on September 25th between a Manchester United Legends XI and a Celtic/Republic of Ireland XI at the 7,300 capacity Turner’s Cross in Cork sold out within minutes of going on sale on Friday.

Amid calls for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the benefit match, the GAA on Friday night said it was prohibited under its rules from hosting games other than those under its control in its stadiums and grounds and this could only be changed by GAA Congress in February.

However, a tweet posted by the organisation’s official account today said: “The GAA President and Ard Stiúrthóir, along with representatives of the Cork Committee, are to seek a meeting with the organising committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match to discuss issues around the game.”

The development has been welcomed Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

“We welcome this development and hope that positive and constructive dialogue can ensue,” they said in a statement.