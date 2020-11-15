Kerry family attempt to break five world records for charity

A Co Kerry family will attempt to break five Guinness world records next month to raise funds for international development charity Goal.

Four members of the Hickson family, from Annascaul, Co Kerry, will take part in the world record attempts for the Goal Mile, an annual fundraiser where groups walk or run a mile for the charity.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the charity is asking people to take part in the fundraiser on their own, or with their social bubble, at a time and place of their choosing.

The Hickson family has to date set 15 Guinness world records, and in the coming weeks will attempt to break five more.

Eamon Hickson (33), a presenter and producer with Radio Kerry, will try to beat the current record – of 23 minutes and 45 seconds – for the fastest time to crawl one mile.

Quickest mile

In 2014 he set the world record for the longest journey reversing a tractor and trailer, driving 17.3km from Dingle to Annascaul.

Jason Hickson (28), a farmer, will attempt to break the current record of six minutes and one second for the quickest mile dribbling a basketball.

Sandra Hickson (40), a psychiatric nurse in Cork, will attempt to beat the record for the fastest mile while carrying a 40lb pack, which is currently nine minutes.

Her partner, Nathan Missin (34) a commercial pilot, is aiming to run a mile while carrying a 60lb pack in under eight minutes. He is also attempting to break a second world record for the fastest mile carrying a 100lb pack, which is currently nine minutes and 25 seconds.

The family will try the five record attempts over a number of days in the middle of December.

Last year Goal assisted more than six million people across 13 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Emergency relief

The charity provides emergency relief as well as running nutrition, health and other developmental programmes. Like most of the charity sector, its income and fundraising ability has been hit due to the virus.

The organisation is aiming to have 10,000 people sign up to take part in the Goal Mile fundraiser, now in its 39th year, which costs €15 for adults, and €10 for children.

Commenting on the world record attempts, Eamon Hickson said he started trying to break Guinness world records following a number of surgeries several years ago.

The family were “thrilled” to be supporting Goal’s annual fundraising drive this year, he said. “We have had great fun over the years setting records and we enjoy the challenge,” he said.