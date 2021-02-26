James Crombie crowned photographer of the year

The 43rd annual Press Photographer of the Year Awards were announced on Friday evening during a specially directed live stream awards ceremony presented by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

The Press Photographer of the Year 2021 title was awarded to Tullamore-native James Crombie of the Inpho agency, whose portfolio the judges cited as “a marriage of superb features work, creative portrait work and solid sports photography”.

The Irish Times won five awards at the annual Press Photographers Association of Ireland event. Bryan O’Brien won two awards with first places in the Multimedia and Portrait categories. Damien Eagers was first in the Nature and Environment category, with Dara MacDonaill second. Tom Honan was third in the Daily Life category.

Winners

1st Life and People: HAIRY TIMES Brothers Ben and Aaron cut each other’s hair during lockdown due to Covid-19. Photograph: Mark Condren, Independent News & Media

DAILY LIFE & PEOPLE

1, Hairy times. Mark Condren, Independent News & Media

2, So near, yet so far. Michael Mac Sweeney, Provision

3, Peek-a-boo Santa. Tom Honan, for The Irish Times

SPORTS NON-ACTION

1, Cup up and away. Bryan Keane, Inpho Photography

2, He is risen. James Crombie, Inpho Photography

3, Rider on the storm…. Garry O’Neill, freelance

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

1, Savage beauty. Michael McLaughlin, freelance

2, High fliers. Gerry Mooney, Independent News & Media

3, Spiral dance. Leon Farrell, Photocall Ireland



1st Politics: THE CAT THAT GOT THE CREAM Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald entering Leinster House after a successful general election campaign. Photograph: Gary Ashe

POLITICS

1, The cat that got the cream. Gary Ashe, freelance

2, Can we still be friends? Brian Lawless, Press Association

3, The wind that shakes the brolly. Lorraine Teevan, freelance



FOGGY SEMI-FINAL: All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final between Mayo and Tipperary. From the portfolio of Photographer of the year James Crombie

SPORTS ACTION

1, Foggy semi-final. James Crombie, Inpho

2, Full throttle. Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile

3, On to a quinner. Sam Barnes, Sportsfile

REPORTAGE

1, Weathering the boards. Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters

2, Lockdown man. Kenneth O’Halloran, freelance

3, Front line heroes. David Conachy, Independent News & Media



1st, Nature and Environment: BRIGHT SPARK! A fallow deer with an electrical cable wrapped around its antlers in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Damien Eagers/freelance, for The Irish Times

NATURE & THE ENVIRONMENT

1, Bright spark! Damien Eagers, for The Irish Times

2, Eye of the storm. Dara Mac Dónaill, The Irish Times

3, Moonshine. Naoise Culhane, freelance



1st Multimedia: Harp Handover. Video by Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

MULTIMEDIA

1, Harp handover. Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times



1st Portrait: COCOONING ON MOTHER’S DAY: Ellen Creed, Dublin, with the flowers her daughter left outside her door for Mother’s Day. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

PORTRAIT

1, Cocooning on mother’s day. Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times

2, Ellen Keane. Seb Daly, Sportsfile

3, Untitled. Aidan Crawley, EPA-EFE

NEWS

1, First frontline fatality. Michael O’Neill, Freelance

2, In your face! Sam Boal, Rollingnews.ie

3, No comment. Paul Nicholls, Freelance