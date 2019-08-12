Irish boy critically ill after being rescued from swimming pool in Spain

A four-year-old Irish boy is in a critical condition in hospital in Spain after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool near Alicante early on Monday.

The boy - who is understood to be from Cork - was staying at the Aldeas de Aguamarina Villas in Cabo Roig, some 50km south of Alicante, when the incident happened.

Emergency services in the area received a call shortly after 9am on Monday that the boy had been found unconscious and floating in a swimming pool in the Aldeas de Aguamarina residential area, according to local media.

He was spotted floating in the pool by a neighbour and who pulled him from the water before the emergency services were alerted.

Four police officers from the city of Orihuela, who were the first to arrive at the scene, reported that the boy was “very cold”.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene “successfully revived” the boy before he was airlifted by helicopter to hospital in Alicante where he remains in a critical condition in intensive care, according to a report from the Diario Información media organisation.

It is understood the boy was staying with his grandparents in the Aldeas de Aguamarina area. Local police have opened an investigation into the incident.