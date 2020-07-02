Ireland records above average rainfall for June, says Met Éireann

Rainfall totals were above average for most weather stations last month, according to a report from Met Éireann.

Newport in Co Mayo had its wettest June day on record last month, with 53.6mm of rainfall on the 28th. The hottest day of the year so far was also recorded in Newport on June 1st, with temperatures soaring to 27.1 degrees.

The weather summary for June outlines that sunshine totals at all weather stations were below their long term average.

The month’s highest rainfall total of 170.3mm was recorded at Finner, Co Donegal compared to the lowest, 51.2mm, at Mace Head, Co Galway.

The number of rain days ranged from 14 days at both Mace Head, Co Galway and Cork Airport to 25 days at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin.

The majority of mean air temperatures were close to their long term average for the month. Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 12.3 degrees at Knock Airport, Co Mayo to 14.3 degrees at Oak Park, Co Carlow.

Monthly sunshine totals were highest at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford with 146.9 hours and lowest at Gurteen, Co Tipperary with 75.7 hours.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded in June was 15.6, also at Johnstown Castle, on the 1st.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 10.7 km/h at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan to 24.3km/h at Mace Head, Co Galway. The highest gust was 91km/h reported at Mace Head, Co Galway on the 28th.

Oak Park, Co Carlow (14.4km/h) and Moore Park, Co Cork (12.2km/h) had their highest mean wind for June on record.

Roche’s Point, Co Cork had its highest June mean wind for 23 years with 23.2km/h. Shannon Airport had its highest June mean wind for 16 years with 18.2km/h.

The summary states that “after a couple of warm, sunny days at the beginning of June, a change in the overall pattern led to low pressure dominating the rest of the month”.

“As high pressure pulled away to the west at the beginning of the first week, a northerly airflow brought weak weather fronts and showers southwards across the country,” the report said.

“An upper level trough of low pressure moved south during the second week and became cut off over the Bay of Biscay. This drew up an unstable warm and humid air mass from the southeast, which culminated in intense thunderstorm activity between the 13th and 16th.

“The thunderstorms were widespread over the four days but some places escaped, especially along the east coast.”

The report said “a warm and humid air mass” moved in over the country once again from the southeast on the 25th as a trough of low pressure approached from the west.

“This led to another round of intense thunderstorms late on the 25th and through the 26th, mostly affecting the southeast and northwest,” it added.

“The remainder of the month saw low pressure developing to the north of Ireland, which brought unseasonably strong winds along with some heavy and prolonged rainfall, especially in the northwest.”