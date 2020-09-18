Infant hurt after scrambler crashes into stationary quad in Dublin

An infant is in a stable condition in hospital after being injured in an incident involving a scrambler in Ballyfermot, west Dublin on Thursday evening.

A woman in her 20s was seated with the male infant, believed to be 18-months old, on a stationary quad bike in Cherry Orchard Park at 7pm when a scrambler struck the bike, gardaí said.

The infant was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and is in a stable condition.

The suspected driver of the scrambler, a man in his late teens, was taken to St James Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination. The scrambler involved in the collision had been removed from the scene before gardaí arrived.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident or for anyone with information on the location of the scrambler to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.