'I will see the world': One 78 year old on going out after cocooning

Throughout his 78 years, Sé O Hanlon has done a lot. He has raced road bikes, climbed mountains in two continents and until recently went rock climbing every week.

But today, as cocooning guidelines are relaxed for the over-70s, he will partially emerge from one of his greatest challenges: “Without being traumatised, we are all pissed off,” he says, light-heartedly.

“I do know people living at home on their own who have strictly obeyed the [public health] advice and they are really worn out,” he says.

Today, however, there is change . Even if it is not the Andes or the Himalayas, or even Glendalough, O Hanlon will leave his home Tuesday afternoon for a long cycle – but all within the newly-extended 5km rules.

From his home near Glasnevin in Dublin, O Hanlon will head down the Ballymun Road and onto Collins Avenue, past Dardistown Cemetery near the airport and off into backroads .

Despite the over-70s guidance, O Hanlon did go out for a cycle up to now, while strictly obeying social-distancing rules. He was too concerned, he says, about losing the fitness it would take a man approaching 80 a long time to win back.

Sé O Hanlon, 78 from Glasnevin, Dublin going out on his bike. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“I continued to do what we were advised not to: take exercise,” he admits. “I couldn’t see myself just sitting around the house doing nothing, just gradually deteriorating.

“[When out cycling] you are just completely by yourself. You are not near anyone. I decided to rebel against the advice and I went out by myself but I obeyed everything else.

“I have been in no one else’s company except my son Sean who lives with me,” said O Hanlon.

These days it is all virtual coffee mornings, and virtual pints on a Thursday night. Zoom has replaced the outside world. But he has no problem with the measures taken by Government.

“There is going to be another challenge now which is going out [again]. It won’t be so easy,” he says. The rules will relax “but there is always the question of what you are prepared to do”.

“I will be slow to go into shops again. When we are first told that we can go out and meet, what I will call in this context strangers, I will be thinking about if for a few days.”

But these are problems for another day. Today, O Hanlon will see only “the green, green grass again” when he cycles past fields at the back of the airport.

“I will see the world,” he says, with glee.