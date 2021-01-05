Human remains found during greenway works in East Cork

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office following the discovery of human remains by workmen doing clearance work on the route of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway in East Cork.

Workmen discovered a skull when clearing undergrowth for the proposed greenway along the route of the old Cork to Youghal rail line, some 3km east of Midleton shortly after 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The workmen contacted gardaí and officers from Midleton Garda Station were quickly on the scene and immediately cordoned off the area and requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to visit the scene early on Wednesday morning when gardaí are expect to carry out a search of the area for other body parts which may be in the area.

Gardaí were cautious about making any comment on the find until Dr Bolster examines the remains but initial indications suggest the remains are those of a male and may have been there for several years.

It is understood that darkness prevented gardaí from carrying out any detailed searches on Tuesday evening but gardaí were inclined to believe the skull may have been there for years as they found no trace of any clothing nearby.

“We really won’t know what way our investigation will go until Dr Bolster examines the remains. It may well prove to be historic but even it is, we will still be seeking to establish how the remains ended up there,” said one source.

Gardaí are expected to begin checking their records of any people reported missing in East Cork once they have spoken to Dr Bolster after her preliminary examination to see if any matches can be found for the remains.

Among the more high profile disappearances in East Cork in recent years has been that of Tina Satchwell (47) who disappeared without trace from the home she shared with her husband Richard in Youghal on March 20th 2017.

Mr Satchwell has said repeatedly that he believes his wife is alive and has made a number of media appeals for her to contact home to confirm she is safe and well but gardaí have been unable to find any trace of her.

A garda source told The Irish Times that it was extremely unlikely the remains found on Tuesday are linked to Ms Satchwell’s disappearance as it appeared they were male and could well predate her disappearance.