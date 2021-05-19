HSE staff to be paid as normal this week despite cyberattack

The HSE has said that health service staff who are due to receive their wages this week will be paid as normal despite the cyber attack on its computer systems.

However it has warned that “some issues may arise” in relation to payroll next week and that it was continuing to work on potential contingency arrangements.

The HSE told staff on Wednesday that payroll arrangements would proceed this week as normal.

“This is based on returns submitted last week before the normal payroll closing date before the IT cyber attack arose.

“Our focus is also on next week’s payroll and we will continue to work on any contingency measures when they become necessary. We anticipate some further issues may arise next week.”

It is understood the HSE expects that staff due to the be paid on Thursday will receive the correct amounts due to them.

On Tuesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it was “an absolute top priority” for the HSE that that staff due to be paid this week would receive their wages. However, he said, the HSE’s payroll system was out of action at that stage arising from the cyber attack last week’s attack.

The HSE held talks on Wednesday on the pay issue with trade unions representing health service staff.

The trade union Siptu told members following that meeting that the HSE was making final arrangements to pay staff this week for hours worked which would encompass basic salary, premium payments and overtime.

“The HSE advised challenges are arising for next week and options are being considered to address this. These includes options such as 1) as per arrangements for this week, i.e. pay staff for hours worked, or 2) replicate the last pay run which may result in some variance for premiums or overtime. The HSE committed to a further meeting early next week to update on the arrangements for pay which will apply for week beginning 24th May,” Siptu said.

The union said normal deductions would be taken from pay such as pension contributions and income tax.

It said the issue of payslips remain to be clarified and that HSE had also given a commitment to making arrangements in relation any new staff to ensure they were paid as normal.

Siptu said unions were told that some voluntary health bodies – known as Section 38 organisations -would have their own payroll system and would be unaffected by the cyber attack on the HSE. However some of these organisations use the HSE system and similar arrangements would apply in these cases as with the health authority’s own employees. Staff in Section 38 bodies are considered to be public service personnel.

Fórsa assistant general secretary Chris Cully said it had received a commitment that the HSE would provide another update early next week about the payroll run for staff due to be paid next week.