HSE resumes use of AstraZeneca vaccine at several centres

The administration of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines in the Republic recommenced this morning following a precautionary pause of its use during the week.

John Donohue, a patient from Artane in Dublin, was one of the first to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital on Saturday morning.

Mr Donohue is being vaccinated as part Cohort four which consists of patients under the age of 70, whose underlying condition puts them at a high risk of severe disease.

Last Sunday the Government paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports from Norway of serious blood clotting events in four adults who had received the jab.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots in those who receive it. The benefits of the vaccine “outweigh the risks of side effects”, the EMA found.

This was followed on Friday by The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) giving the green light for the vaccine’s use for all adults in the State.

Niac recommended that healthcare professionals make themselves informed that very rare, complicated clotting events have been reported in a small number of people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Some 3,500 AstraZeneca vaccinations are to be administered this weekend and during the week to vulnerable patients and healthcare workers at Beaumont Hospital.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccination programme is also continuing at the hospital, a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, 3,700 people over the age of 75 are due to be vaccinated this weekend at the mass vaccination centre set up at the Helix Theatre in Dublin, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid, has said.

“This morning, as we recommence the AstraZeneca vaccine, our plan to protect some of the most vulnerable also continues,” he said.

A further 10 Covid-19 deaths and 507 cases were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday.

Nine of the deaths occurred in March, while the date of the other death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 and the age range was 45 to 88 years.

Official figures, which lag by a few days, show 632,359 vaccine doses had been administered by Tuesday, March 16th. Of those, 46,500 were first doses, while 168,859 people have received two doses of the jab.

On Friday evening there were 87 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units across the State, an increase of four from the previous day. Hospitalisations, meanwhile, were down slightly to 328 on Saturday morning, a reduction of eight since Friday.