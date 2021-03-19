Taoiseach announces €405m regeneration plan for Cork

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced more than €405 million in regeneration funding that he said would be a “game changer” for Cork city and county.

The Government on Friday unveiled plans to invest more than €350 million in revamping Cork city’s docklands with a further €46 million allocated for a makeover of the Grand Parade quarter in the city.

The regeneration of Mallow town in the county has been granted more than €4 million in funds with €817,500 being set aside for works on the Passage West, Ringaskiddy, Carrigaline Harbour Cluster.

The four projects are being funded under “Call 2” of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The URDF part funds projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest.

Cork City Council and Cork County Council will receive the funding which is the biggest investment by the public sector in Cork city in the history of the State.

Speaking at the Cork Docklands on Friday morning Mr Martin said funding aimed at making Cork city and county even better places in which to work, live, visit and invest would be “transformative”.

“It is significant in terms of the future of the city and in terms of the national planning objectives which are all about developing the regions and having the cities in those regions as the magnet for further growth. It is a very good day for Cork.

“The Cork City Docklands Project investment of €353 million will transform the recreational, residential and commercial areas, and prime the docklands for significant follow up private sector development.

“It provides funding for the new marina park, it provides funding for cycleways, walkways and the Eastern Gateway Bridge, which will further improve connectivity.

“The investment will transform the Grand Parade with over €50 million for a new public library, a new central plaza and boardwalk to facilitate cultural and recreational activities – making it one of the most attractive features in the centre of our city.”

Counterbalance to Dublin

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the investment underpins the strategy of creating strong regional cities outside Dublin, with significant funding also for Mallow town centre regeneration, Passage West, Ringaskiddy and Carrigaline Harbour.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh said the potential of Cork’s docklands has been long recognised.

“But today we see that ambition eventually being backed by solid investment. The Cork City Docklands regeneration will provide jobs and homes to tens of thousands of people and make Cork a world class city to live and work in – supporting the Government’s ambition to develop the city as a true counterbalance to Dublin.

“Not only will we be progressing with plans to develop a library that can facilitate up to one million visits but we will also experience the opening up of Bishop Lucey Park to the wider city as part of its redesign.”

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said the docklands plan was the biggest regeneration project in this country and is in many ways a case study in sustainable compact living and working.

“Here we are creating a new quarter that is built for the future: a place where people want to live, work and play – because of its job opportunities, community, green spaces and reliable public transport.”