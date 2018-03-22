Hotel fire: ‘We were just standing and crying and trying to calm down the kids’

Standing outside the hotel in freezing wind on Thursday morning, a young couple who lived in one of the 13th storey apartments explained how they had lost everything.

The previous night Anita Doktere found herself standing on the road outside with her two children Javeria (7) and Saira (5), all in tears as they watched their home swallowed by flames.

“We were just standing and crying and trying to calm down the kids,” she said.

“She is still crying, all night,” said her partner Adeel Bashir, who was working overnight and “came home to this” at about 5am.

The family had been renting the apartment for three years. Now they don’t know what to do. Mr Bashir had just got off the phone with his landlord who said he would try to help but the couple must now try to find a new home.

“It’s completely gone,” said Ms Doktere. Even if they get a hotel tonight, she said: “What about tomorrow? What after about a week, because all our lives stayed up there you know, we have nothing without it.”

In the shadow of the burnt tower and as the emergency services walked around behind the nearby cordon, Mr Bashir explained how his children had to stay with a friend on Thursday.

Head chef Samuel Opoku, who was working in the kitchen when the fire broke out, at the scene of the fire on Thursday. Photograph: Mark Hilliard

“We don’t really have any place to stay…a family of four people, it’s not easy for anybody to accommodate us,” he said. Eventually they left the scene without any answers.

All morning, staff and guests were gathered in the cold to try and get their belongings.

Head chef Samuel Opoku was working in the kitchen when the fire broke out and described the instant response of staff.

“One of my colleagues said there was a fire so we organised the staff to begin an evacuation and we call came out of the building,” he said.

“We handled everything very well; no panic.”

The majority of hotel guests were believed to have been in the restaurant and bar at the time which made the evacuation a lot more straightforward. Staff asked them to leave for their own safety and most complied without hesitation.

However a number of guests were critical of the management response once people had gotten outside.

Anthony Black from Tipperary Town was staying the night before burying his uncle on Thursday morning.

Standing outside the hotel in just his funeral suit - his jacket and other belongings were still inside his room - he explained how he and other guests were forced to find their own alternative accommodation.

“We were above in the room and we came down for a meal. The fire brigade came in and said to get out of the hotel,” he said.

“Everyone seemed to be calm…people walked out the door. There wasn’t any panic.”

However, he said his party of nine had no choice but to find their another hotel themselves, eventually checking into a nearby Travel Lodge. Others, he said, had gone into the city.

One of his travelling companions Bernie Mirza said nobody from the hotel had checked in with them after they had gone outside.

“[WE ARE] very, very disappointed. Still as of 20 minutes ago there is still no response from the hotel,” she said.

“When we came outside it was just the 13th floor and then within about half an hour the 10th floor just seemed to go,” she said.

“The debris was falling and it hit the window on the tenth floor…then all of a sudden there was a small little fire and within a matter of about ten minutes it spread really, really quickly across the tenth floor.”

Guests unanimously praised Dublin Fire Brigade. Ms Mirza said fire engines had seemed to appear from every direction instantly.

“You were worrying in case anyone got left inside,” said Josie Kiely from Tipperary Town of the evacuation. “The fact that everyone got out safe; that was the main thing.”

James Colunga, a former police officer from the US, was standing outside wrapped in a wool blanket and wearing only a t-shirt underneath. He and his wife Dianna, who had been travelling around Ireland, were also trying to get their belongings back and had so far missed two flights to Germany.

“I’m from Texas. It wasn’t scary, we have brush fires that are bigger than that but the thing is it was big and it could have got real bad and it was lucky nobody got hurt,” he said.

“We were eating in the restaurant and while we were eating we first thought it was just a car crash out front. Then a fire truck showed up and everyone kept looking up. Then a fireman walked in and said everybody out!

“We didn’t’ think it was anything much…but it got worse and worse. That’s the thing it got worse and worse.”