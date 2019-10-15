Homes evacuated in Derry following report of suspicious object
Officers attending security alert in the Beechwood area of city, says PSNI
In a message posted on the PSNI’s Twitter account, the force said officers were in attendance at a security alert in the Beechwood area of Derry (general view above). File photograph: Google Street View
A number of homes have been evacuated in Derry following a report of a suspicious object.
In a message posted on the Twitter account of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the force said officers were in attendance at a security alert in the Beechwood area of the city.
Inspector Paul Patton said “a number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place. We thank everyone for their patience.”