High hopes for a bumper summer season along the Wild Atlantic Way

That Puerto Banús and the Algarve will be out of bounds for Irish travellers this summer is beginning to dawn on the public. That is according to some holiday home and lodge owners along the Wild Atlantic Way, who say they have experienced a surge in bookings in recent weeks.

If there was doubt in anyone’s mind, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan clarified the matter on Monday, warning it is “not realistic” for people to expect to jet off on foreign holidays this summer.

David McCoy, general manager of the Strandhill Lodge & Suites in Co Sligo, said he is “optimistic” the summer of 2021 will echo the success of its predecessor.

“In the first few weeks of January I had to check my phone was working because it was so quiet. In the last week to 10 days there has definitely been a big uptick in bookings,” he said.

The Sligo coast may not be as hot as foreign shores, but people are eyeing up its walking routes and surfing activities. “I think people are just so fed up with their own four walls. We are expecting a very strong summer so long as everything goes okay, please God,” he said.

‘Huge influx’

People planning domestic trips are listening to the advice given by Dr Holohan and are trying to book escapes that are safe and within public health guidelines, Mr McCoy said. “People really seem to be playing by the rules . . . At the same time they are optimistic about the summer,” he said.

Farther along the Wild Atlantic Way, Mulranny Suites on the Corraun Peninsula of Co Mayo, has also experienced a “huge influx” of reservations in the last week, said supervisor Trish Callaghan.

She took three bookings on Tuesday morning – less than 24 hours after Dr Holohan’s warning – which she said is “a good day for a small business like us”.

The collection of self-catering holiday suites are now fully booked for the peak months of July and August, while June reservations are “starting to fill up”, Ms Callaghan said.

“Last week there was the full realisation for people that they were not going to be getting out of the country this summer,” she said.

Cancellations are of no concern to Stephen Corrigan, co-owner of Achill Cottages located a short drive up the Mayo coast on Achill Island. Fully booked for July and August, cancelled reservations are being snapped up within a couple of hours, he said.

‘Safest option’

“There is a bit of a scramble really . . . People are watching the news, and they see Tony Holohan saying there is to be no travel abroad this year. People are thinking about plan B,” he said.

Mr Corrigan suspects restrictions on businesses or inter county travel could scupper Easter bookings.

“We don’t really know what will happen. Everyone is chancing their arms and the self-catering seems to be the safest option at the moment,” he said.

His hopes remain high though for a bumper summer season: “If we are able to be open we will be full. That is how I am looking at it.”