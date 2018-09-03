Harris will need all his experience to renew An Garda Síochána

New Garda Commissioner has described the Patten report as ‘a seminal document’

Gerry Moriarty

Drew Harris, the new Garda Commissioner at Government Buildings. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Incoming Garda Commissioner Drew Harris made a point of bringing a copy of the Patten Commission report with him when interviewed by The Irish Times late last year. The then PSNI deputy chief constable was considering applying for the big Garda job, although at the time he kept his intentions to himself.

A “seminal document” was how he described the 128-page report. “It is looked at right across the world,” Harris added.

