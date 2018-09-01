Man (60s) dies after being hit by van in Co Cavan

A man has died after he was struck by a van in Co Cavan on Friday night.

The man, a pedestrian in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Greagharue on the Bailieboro to Kells Road, about one mile outside Bailieboro. His body was removed to Cavan General hospital, where a postmortem will later take place.

The collision occurred at about 9.10pm and the road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.30pm and 9.20pm to contact them in Bailieboro station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.