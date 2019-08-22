Hard Brexit ‘could be trigger’ for recruits to North paramilitary groups

A hard Brexit could become a “trigger” for people to join dissident republican or loyalist paramilitary groups, the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has warned.

Simon Byrne also said anything that resembled checkpoints on the Border would be a target for dissident republicans.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Byrne said his concern was continued uncertainty over Brexit and the “political vacuum” caused by the continued lack of a devolved government in the North could create a “breeding ground” for dissident hatred towards the police.

“It creates confidence [among dissident republicans] and a desire to do more harm,” he said.

In this context, he said, the police had become the “shock absorbers” for failures elsewhere.

During the summer, Mr Byrne said, Northern Ireland had been “on the precipice” of “facing serious disorder, particularly in parts of Belfast around the policing of bonfires”.

“The political vacuum we’re in at the moment means effectively we have become the shock absorbers for failures elsewhere in terms of the ability of other agencies to do their job because they’re not getting direction because of the lack of an Executive,” he said.

On Monday a bomb exploded at Wattle Bridge, Co Fermanagh, near the Border with Co Cavan. It was an attempt to kill police officers and members of a British army bomb disposal team that had been lured into the area with a hoax device.

Mr Byrne said his working assumption was the dissident republican group the Continuity IRA “have come back to the fore and are clearly intent on murdering one of my officers”.

He said there had been six attacks on police officers so far this year. “Clearly the events of Monday were really disturbing and worrying in that there was a clear attempt to lure my officers and indeed army specialists into a very remote and inaccessible part of the Border area.”

He said a “small number” of dissident republicans were intent on causing harm to police but stressed although six attacks was “a big increase” compared to last year, it was not comparable to the situation of a decade ago.

Using technology or checkpoints in the Border area was “simply not practical”, he said.

“There are over 300 crossings that we’d have to police on a daily basis to make that effective. We have less than 7,000 officers here these days, and we simply don’t have enough people, even with a recent budget uplift, to cope with some of the Brexit challenges to actually police that.

“The second worry is the minute we go into that area in a way that looks like checkpoints or supporting other agencies to staff checkpoints, we become a target for those dissident republicans,” Mr Byrne said.

“We’ve got to be really careful,” he said. “If we get this wrong, we could drift back to almost a paramilitary style of policing that nobody wants to see.

“I think the worry is that any change in our posture and stance to anything that looks like checkpoints, anything that’s quasi military or that goes about affecting the day to day tempo of life could present us with problems that in slow time will add more motivation to dissident republicans intent on causing us harm,” he said.