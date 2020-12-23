Government says surge in Covid-19 cases could not be ignored

The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days is of grave concern and could not be ignored, the Government has said.

At a briefing on Wednesday Elizabeth Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach said as a result of an “alarming scale of growth” in the incidence of the virus many people were being asked to re-think their plans for Christmas.

“In particular if our plans should include seeing older or vulnerable people over the holidays, we really need to consider that very carefully, assess where we have been and especially how many people either ourselves or household members have come into contact with in the lead up.”

However Ms Canavan said people should have hope and that vaccines were on the way and with them “a real prospect of returning to some normality”.

“These sacrifices now will pay off in 2021,” she said.

Ms Canavan said the decision to move the country again to Level 5 restrictions had not been taken lightly but that the rise in cases could not be ignored.

She urged those over 70 and those who were medically vulnerable to be particularly careful and to remember that their home was the safest place to be.

She said under the new measures up to and including St Stephen’s Day people could have visitors to their homes from a maximum of two other households. She said after that, from the 27th December until New Year’s Eve, visitors from one other household would be permitted. However from January 1st no visitors will be allowed except for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people or as part of a “support bubble”.

“You may travel outside of your county up to and including St Stephen’s Day and you will be permitted to travel home after this point. But after that you should stay in the county you live in except for certain essential purposes.”

She said places of worship would be open for services up to and including Christmas Day with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

She said that after that they would only be open for private worship with services moving on line.

Ms Canavan said weddings planned for up to and including January 2nd may take place with a maximum of 25 guests. After that point weddings would limited to having six guests.

She said that from 3pm on Christmas Eve restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants would close. From that point on hotels may serve food only to residents.

Reservations

She said that from December 27th hotels “may be used for essential non-social purposes only”. However for people with reservations for hotels who were planning to check in on or before St Stephen’s Day, these arrangements would be honoured .

Ms Canavan said retail would remain open but the Government has asked that traditional January sales should not go ahead.

She said people should work from home unless the work involved health, social care or other essential service.

She said gyms, pools and leisure centres would remain open for individual training only. Cultural attractions such as museums and galleries will be closed as will hairdressers and other personal services.

Ms Canavan said under the new restrictions no sports training or matches should take place but non-contact training in pods of up to 15 could go ahead outdoors. Professional elite sports and horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events can continue behind closed doors only. She said outdoor golf and tennis was also allowed.

Ms Canavan said funerals would be limited to 10 mourners.

“If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable, you need to be especially careful. So exercise your judgement. Be aware of the risks. Limit your engagements and keep up all of the protective measures. And remember your home is the safest place.”

Ms Canavan said there were Government supports available to support businesses and individuals such as the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS). Businesses benefitting under this scheme on the weeks of December 28th and January 4th would receive a double payment up to a maximum of €5,000.

There will also be a re-start grant of an additional week of the CRSS payment on re-opening if restrictions last beyond three weeks.

She also said that commercial rates relief would apply for affected sectors for the first three months of 2021.

Ms Canavan also assured children that the Government had given Santa the green light to enter Irish air space on Christmas Eve as “an essential worker”.

She said as well as leaving out the usual cookies and mince pies, children should also set out some hand sanitiser for him also.