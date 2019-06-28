Girl dies in hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in Louth

Jack Horgan-Jones and Ronan McGreevy

A 14 year old girl has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in County Louth.

She was earlier airlifted in a serious condition by the coast guard helicopter to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. A group of youths had been swimming at Seapoint, Termonfeckin in Louth. Invesigations into the incident are ongoing, the Garda said.

The beach was busy at the time of the incident, which happened at about 3pm on Friday.