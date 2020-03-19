Garda inquiry into Tina Satchwell disappearance under review

Gardaí have begun a peer review of the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell from her home in Youghal in east Cork exactly three years ago on Friday.

Gardaí confirmed a senior investigating officer had been appointed to look into the case and a peer review was being conducted.

Ms Satchwell has been missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal since March 20th, 2017, when her husband, Richard, returned from a shopping trip to Dungarvan in Co Waterford and found she had left the house.

Mr Satchwell waited four days before he reported her missing at Fermoy Garda station, after he became increasingly concerned for the welfare of his wife, who was aged 45 at the time. Mr Satchwell has said he thought she may have needed to “get her head straight” after what he said were several months of anxiety.

To date, gardaí have followed up on more than 370 separate lines of inquiry. Investigators also viewed more than 100 hours of CCTV footage, and more than 170 statements have been taken.

Supt Adrian Gamble of Midleton Garda station has urged anyone with information to contact the station on 021-4621550.