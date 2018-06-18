Garda appeals for help to find missing Dublin teen

The Garda is asking for the public’s help finding a Dublin teenager who has been missing since Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Ahmed Salah was last seen in the Templeogue area in Dublin on June 15th, according to Garda.

The teenager is described as being 182cm tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, with a black shirt, dark grey jacket and a wool hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01-6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.