Gardaí to prepare file for DPP after releasing Cork solicitor without charge

Gardaí are to prepare file for the Director of Public Prosecutions after releasing without charge a solicitor arrested in Cork for questioning about fraudulent insurance claims.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau met the solicitor, who is in his 30s, by appointment in Cork city on Friday morning and arrested him for questioning.

He was conveyed to Togher Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows for detention for up to 24 hours.

The Garda Press Office confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the man had been released without charge and gardaí will now prepare a file on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrest of the Cork solicitor is the second arrest by detectives from GNECB in the investigation and follows the arrest of a man in Dublin in June 2020, also for questioning about insurance fraud.

He was also released without charge and file in relation to his involvement in the alleged insurance fraud has already been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for consideration.