Further Covid-19 cases could see local restrictions extended, expert warns

Restrictions put in place across Kildare, Laois and Offaly will need to be extended if cases of the coronavirus continue to increase in the three counties, an immunology expert has warned.

Prof Tómas Ryan said it may be necessary to extend the partial lockdown to four or six weeks, as he could not see “how two weeks will be sufficient to contain this” outbreak.

Following significant spikes in cases tied to clusters of Covid-19 at meat processing plants the Government announced localised restrictions for Kildare, Laois and Offaly last week. The measures include travel restrictions and the closure of restaurants and pubs serving food, as well as indoor entertainment venues for two weeks.

Prof Ryan, a molecular biologist at Trinity College Dublin’s school of biochemistry and immunology, said that “local lockdowns are better than the whole country” being restricted.

He said that while more people were wearing face coverings, he felt they were not observing enough social distancing and that the reopening of schools at the end of the month may have to be reconsidered.

Second surge

Healthcare workers who continued to put their lives on the line did not need to have to cope with a second surge of the virus, he said.

Having a traffic light system of “green” and “red” zones would allow some counties to open up if they had not had cases for over two weeks, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“This system has been used in other countries and it worked very well. The evidence is that using the green zone system can flatten the curve,” he said.

Prof James McInerney, a microbiologist at University of Nottingham, said it was unlikely there would be a second wave of the disease in Ireland unless health authorities “completely take their eye off the ball”.

Ireland “is doing a decent job at present” in suppressing Covid-19, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The decision to lockdown an area or region was an effective measure, but should only be a last resort, he said. The R-number, effectively the rate at which the virus spreads, “dropped like a stone” the day after lockdown was imposed, from 2.4 to well below 0.5, he said.

There were a further 57 coronavirus cases reported on Monday, and no new deaths, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Prof McInerney said he was still hopeful about the early production of a vaccine for Covid-19 and that preliminary studies have been positive.

Publicans

Tánaiste and Minister for Business Leo Varadkar is to meet publicans on Tuesday, with the Government coming under increasing pressure from the sector for further financial support. Pubs that do not serve food had been due to reopen from Monday but this was put back for an initial three weeks due to an increase in cases.

The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 will also meet on Tuesday to discuss the wider issue of economic supports.

Meanwhile, Professor Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, has said that a new nasal flu vaccine will be available for children returning to school next month.

The new vaccine would be offered to children up to 12 years of age, and it is hoped it will reduce the rates of flu during the winter.

“Up to now, the flu vaccine by injection has been available for those that are considered at higher risk, and now there is a nasal flu vaccine,” she said.

Reducing fevers and the incidence of flu like symptoms will reduce any confusion with Covid-19 symptoms, she said.

Prof Butler said that most children who get the flu have relatively mild symptoms, but every winter there are children who become “significantly ill”, she told Newstalk Breakfast.